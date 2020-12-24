24kGoldn has enlisted DaBaby for “Coco.”

The San Francisco rapper announced the track on Tuesday with a video trailer, which sees him fusing elements from pop, R&B, trap, and more. "Coco" is the second single from his forthcoming album El Dorado, which is slated to release next year.

24k was also tapped to become a member of Vevo’s Dscvr Artists to Watch 2021 Class, performing live versions of “Coco” and his hit song “Mood” with Iann Dior. The latter spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and now sits at the No. 2 spot.

Check out 24kGoldn's collaboration with DaBaby at the top and his Vevo performances below.