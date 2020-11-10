After teasing it on social media, Wale and DJ Money have come through with their new track "Lions, Bengals & Bears (Freestyle)."

Take a listen to "Lions, Bengals & Bears" below via Spotify or up top via YouTube.

Wale dropped off Wow... That's Crazy, his sixth studio album, back in 2019. The album boasted appearances from Ari Lennox, 6lack, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Bryson Tiller, and others. In June of 2020, the DMV rapper shared his EP The Imperfect Storm.

Stay tuned for more from Wale.