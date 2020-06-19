Wale fans knew something was on the way.

On Thursday morning, the D.C.-born rapper cleared out his Instagram page, leaving only one post of what appeared to be a record’s cover art. The photo shows a group of people gathered under a traffic light as a nearby fire burns in the street. It was a clear reference to the civil unrest that erupted in America over the last several weeks, in wake of George Floyd’s police killing.

The post was captioned with “The Imperfect Storm,” followed by the storm cloud and fire emojis. Several hours later, Wale shared a second image with blurred out text, sparking even more speculation and excitement among fans. Was he coming through with a single, a short film, or another project? Thankfully for fans, we didn’t have to wait too long for the answer.

On Thursday afternoon, Wale’s good friend Kazeem Famuyide confirmed The Imperfect Storm was an EP that was recorded over the last two weeks: “The cover is pretty self explanatory to what’s on there,” the writer tweeted.

You can stream the project now on Apple Music and Spotify. The Imperfect Storm arrives more than eight months after Wale dropped his sixth studio album Wow... That's Crazy.