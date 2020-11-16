Verzuz has become a platform for things to come full circle. This has moved The Game's manager, Wack 100, to use the virtual battleground as a space for his artist to repair his relationship with the G-Unit General 50 Cent.

On Sunday, Wack took to Instagram where he claimed that he's working on getting 50 Cent and The Game into the ring.

"Verzuz @losangelesconfidential Vs @50Cent," Wack said in a post to his Instagram before notifying people in 50's camp to help him organize the event. "I got my side @unclemurda Let’s figure this shit out." He then added a caption explaining that's he's got the two parties to a cordial space, and now he wants to take things to the next level.

"I got em to Shake hands and function in the same clubs together twice," he wrote. "With a little help from @unclemurda & @djkayslay It just might happen— All Respect @50cent you told me we was good let’s give em what they want @losangelesconfidential smiles everyday — #BridgingTheGap."

To say 50 Cent and The Game have a shaky relationship would be an understatement. After his split from G-Unit, The Game went on the attack against 50. Being as he loves tension, 50 was not shy about responding. Their beef spilled outside of the studio leading to gunshots being exchanged outside the Hot 97 radio studio in 2005. Although the two have claimed the beef is over, they are far from friends. Yet if Jeezy and Gucci can use Verzuz as an olive branch, there's no way The Game and 50 can't bury their hatchet via Instagram Live.