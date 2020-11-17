Ty Dolla Sign teased in an interview with the Korean publication HiphopLE that a collab album with Post Malone is "coming soon."

Fresh off the release of his aptly-titled collab-heavy album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ty Dolla spoke about a few of the artists that he has recently had the opportunity to work with. While discussing his creative process with Jeremih, who is in the ICU due to complications from COVID-19, but appears to be doing a little better, Ty said that after making about 50 songs, they decided to pull the best ones and turn it into 2018's MihTy.

"Who knows if I might do it again, but I'm sure it's possible," Ty said of the idea of creating another collab album at the 5:40 mark. "Posty and Ty Dolla Sign album coming soon."

The two have previously worked together on "Psycho" off Post's album Beerbongs & Bentleys before reuniting for "Spicy," a standout track from Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The latter song, however, took a little longer than expected because of Posty.

"I did my part on it. I was just like, 'Yo, we need Post on this one. This is the one.' So, I called him and he took a f**king hell of a long time to send it back," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Even though he had to repeatedly ask Post to finish his verse, the song eventually got done. Ty believes Post's delay in delivering his part is just a testament to his dedication to "perfection."