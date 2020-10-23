After years of lacing other artists' hit records, Ty Dolla Sign has finally decided to refocus his energy into himself and give fans the album they've been craving.

On Friday, Ty Dolla Sign released his highly anticipated album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Throughout his career, Ty Dolla Sign has become highly sought after in the music world. His influence, pen game, and even his own voice have been spread throughout the game turning hit records into timeless classics. As a result, it's hard to think of a more fitting title.

"I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, 'featuring Ty Dolla $ign,' you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree," the artist said.

During this process, Ty Dolla Sign has showcased his versatility and on Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, the singer wants to display the various facets of himself. To do this he tapped acts like Jhene Aiko, Future, Burna Boy, and more to be featured on the 25-song album.

"I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign because there is truly something for everybody on this album," he continued. "It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career."

Listen to Ty Dolla Sign's new album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, above via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.