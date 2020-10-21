Ty Dolla Sign has dropped his new song "Spicy" featuring Post Malone.

Taken from his upcoming album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, the track is the latest collab from the two, who previously joined forces on "Psycho" back in 2018. To coincide with the release of the single, Ty spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about how both "Spicy" and the album came together.

"I did my part on it. I was just like, 'Yo, we need Post on this one. This is the one.' So, I called him and he took a f-king hell of a long time to send it back," Ty explained. After repeatedly asking Post to finish his verse, eventually the song came together. Ty attributed the long wait to Post's dedication to "perfection."

As the follow-up to his 2017 effort Beach House 3, Ty told Zane Lowe that he approached the album as though he were "trying to come up with the perfect playlist." He added that he's also been learning to produce and play instruments over quarantine, and said he's since been "fully locked into the Ableton, and I'm going crazy on that guitar."

The brilliantly titled Featuring Ty Dolla Sign also features appearances from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Thundercat, Quavo, Anderson .Paak, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, and FKA twigs, among countless others. The absolutely stacked project is due to drop on Oct. 23 via Atlantic, and will include the previously released singles "Ego Death," "Expensive," and "By Yourself."

Listen to "Spicy" above. Ty Dolla's recent performance of "Be Yourself" with Jhené Aiko and Mustard on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert can be viewed below.