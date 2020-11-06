Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey have just connected for their latest song "Krabby Step" which is set to be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Nickelodeon movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The movie has also just hit Netflix.

For the record, I haven't heard a song that's set for a kids show/movie go this hard since DJ D-Wrek's legendary rendition of the Danny Phantom theme song. Taking a slightly altered version of the classic Spongebob theme instrumental, Swae Lee and Tyga are legitimately gliding over the beat while Lil Mosey hops on the track to add some more melody.

This song works perfectly for not only the Nickelodeon movie, but also as something you can bump super lowkey from the sanctity of your headphones while you're waiting for your food order. Prior to the release of the track, Swae Lee took to Instagram to share a picture of him next to Patrick in what might be a music video for the track that has yet to be released.

Clearly, SpongeBob has come a long way since the "F.U.N." song. You can listen to Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey's latest track "Krabby Step" off the soundtrack for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run down below.