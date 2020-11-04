Perform your civic duty, get a free meal delivered by Offset.

Shortly after casting his vote on Election Day, the Migos member traveled to different polling stations around Georgia, distributing food to hungry residents waiting in line to cast their ballots. The generous move was done in partnership with AXSD Media and the Lincoln Project, which is a group of conservatives who have set out to prevent Donald Trump from winning a second term.

Offset announced the food delivery in an Instagram post and encouraged his fellow Georgians to hit the polls.

TMZ reports Offset made three stops in Gwinnett and Fulton counties Tuesday, taking photos with fans and handing out fare from Big Dave's Cheesesteak and Slutty Vegan restaurants.

Videos and photos from Offset's travels suggest the day went off without a hitch, but an afternoon tweet from the Lincoln Project indicated the rapper ran into a bit of trouble while attempting to feed Georgians in Gwinnett county. The group didn't provide details on the alleged incident, but simply accused county officials of threatening the rapper.

Offset—like his wife, Cardi B—has been very vocal throughout the 2020 presidential cycle and has used his platform to urge his fans to vote. Nearly two weeks ago, he released a PSA on social media with the caption: "My Vote Counts Your Vote Counts #EveryVoteCounts."

The rapper spoke about feeling as though his voice didn't matter when it came to politics and said he was inaccurately informed he couldn't vote due to his felony conviction.

"After I caught my first felony when I was 17 years old, I felt like basically I ain’t count," he recalled in the video. "My probation [officer] told me, 'You can't vote, you got a felony.' It just made me feel like I wasn’t wanted or I wasn’t supposed to be involved ... You've gotta vote. That's what changes the rules, change the laws. I voted, and I was able to be a part of where I live which is at home here in America. My voice matters."