YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain has linked with Nicki Minaj for their new track, "What That Speed Bout."

Nicki revealed her collaboration with YoungBoy on Instagram. Minaj's post also alluded to the accompanying video and posted a photo that features the then-pregnant Queen rapper and her baby bump.

"What That Speed Bout" is produced by Mike Will Made-It and seems to be one of the lead-ins to something the super-producer is cooking up at Ear Drummer Records.

Although her belly is the star of the new video, this visual drops after Nicki has already welcomed her child into the world. Once she settled into her own as a new mother, Minaj decided to reveal the baby to her fans.

"It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," Minaj wrote on Instagram after sharing the well-wishes she received from people like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and others.

Like Minaj, YoungBoy is also adding to his family. Floyd Mayweather recently confirmed that his daughter, Iyanna, is pregnant with YoungBoy's child. Yaya then took to Instagram where she showed off her baby bump.

Stream Mike Will Made-It, Nicki Minaj, and YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain's "What That Speed Bout" below and check out the track's video up top.