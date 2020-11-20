Nicki Minaj, whose debut studio full-length Pink Friday turns 10 years young this month, has announced a new HBO Max documentary series helmed by Emmy-nominated director Michael John Warren.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey—head of original content at HBO Max—said it was "a privilege" to be involved with the delivery of this six-part series.

'Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as a force to be reckoned with," Aubrey said. "It's a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life."

The series is currently untitled. Per an HBO rep, fans can expect six half-hour episodes, each of which will offer a look inside Minaj's "brilliantly creative mind" while telling the larger story of both her personal and professional trajectory. Minaj and Warren, whose prior credits include Jay-Z's Fade to Black, will executive-produce the project alongside Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life. Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce, in association with Creative Wealth Media, will also carry executive producer titles.

"I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika," Warren said Friday. "I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It's an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story."

The Pink Friday anniversary has also been marked by the release of a "complete edition" of the album. Stream that below via Apple Music: