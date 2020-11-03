Nas has once again touched on his Doja Cat namedrop, saying that the reason it received any attention is because social media fanned the flames.

“Well, I’ve been away, so, of course, I mention someone’s name that’s popular and people are gonna talk about it,” Nas told NME. “I hear people do it all the time but no one makes a big deal of it. Maybe it’s because I don’t put out records a lot, so they’re like, ‘Whoa!’”

He continued, “I don’t really know the world that these stars live in anymore. I’m rapping the same way I did when I was on the block, but now there’s a new world and what I say can take off with social media and I can’t do anything about it.”

In August, the rapper dropped the King’s Disease single “Ultra Black,” where he rapped: “We going ultra-black, unapologetically black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.” Listeners clung to the idea of a possible beef, which forced Nas him to address the situation, telling Power 106, “I was really just saying a rhyme that rhymed with 'Ultra Black.'” He added, “I didn't even think of it, you know what I'm saying? It's all love.”

When Doja caught wind of Nas’ potential diss, she responded, saying she would never beef with the rapper because she “loves him.”

“I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’” she said. “I fucking love Nas, thank fucking God he noticed me. I love Nas. So, I don’t give a shit. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you. I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas. He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond.”