Nas has shared the official video for "Ultra Black," the lead single off his newly released studio album King's Disease.

Directed by Spike Jordan, the video underscores the track's empowering message of unity while celebrating the beauty of Black culture. The visual includes intimate shots around New York City and includes cameos by everyone from designers Dapper Dan and Pyer Moss' Kerby Jean-Raymond, as well as "Ultra Black" producer Hit-Boy.

You can check out the "Ultra Black" video above.

King's Disease, which dropped last Friday, is expected to make the biggest debut on next week's Billboard 200 chart. According to projections reported by Hits Daily Double, the project is on track to move 40,000 to 45,000 album equivalent units; 15,000 to 18,000 of which will be in traditional sales. If the projections are correct, King's Disease will round out the top five.

Though "Ultra Black" has become a fan-favorite cut, there was some mild controversy surrounding a line that many perceived as a Doja Cat diss: "Sometimes I'm over-Black, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag/We goin' ultra black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black."

Nas later clarified he was not taking a shot at Doja.

"I was really just saying a rhyme that rhymed with 'Ultra Black,'" Nas said to Power 106 on Friday. "I didn't even think of it, you know what I'm saying? It's all love."