Recently, Nas appeared to take a shot at Doja Cat on his song "Ultra Black," although he later refuted that he intended to beef with the "Say So" singer.

"We going Ultra Black / Unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat," he rapped on the track. When asked about it, he gave the impression he didn't put too much thought into it and just wanted something that rhymed with "ultra Black." In an interview with Fat Joe on Instagram, Doja has said that no matter his intention with the line, she has no interest in beefing with the Illmatic rapper.

"I don't know, I’m just glad he’s still putting out music, ’cause I love him," she said when asked how she feels about one of her favorite rappers addressing her. "I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’ I fucking love Nas, thank fucking God he noticed me. I love Nas. So, I don’t give a shit. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you. I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas. He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond."

Last month she revealed her intention to release a song called "N.A.S.," although she didn't reveal whether it was a diss track or something else entirely.

During the interview, she also revealed that she has already finished her next studio album. "It's all ready," she explained. "It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding on to it right now, I don’t like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on. So to just drop everything tomorrow or in five minutes…yeah I’d love for you to hear it but you just can’t be doing stuff like that."

Watch the full interview with Doja above.