Prior to the tragic murder of beloved and burgeoning rap artist Mo3, TMZ has reportedly learned he was attempting to evade his killers on the Dallas freeway where he was killed.

Sources explained on Sunday that the rapper was at a woman's home on Wednesday morning when he noticed that he was being watched by a person in a car. When he left the home, the same car followed him from the house to a gas station. This is when Mo3 realized that his life was in danger.

Mo3 allegedly merged on to I-35 in an attempt to lose the other vehicle. He was trying to evade traffic when he crashed the car. Mo3 then exited his car and tried to escape on foot. Unfortunately, the trigger man was able to chase Mo3 down and shoot him in the back of the head. An innocent bystander was also shot during the incident. Mo3 succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Following Mo3's death, the rapper's label head, Boosie Badazz, traveled to the city to pay his respects.

After doing so, his sprinter van was sprayed with bullets near a strip mall called Big T’s Plaza. Boosie was reportedly shot below the knee. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.