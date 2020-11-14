Reports have emerged that Boosie Badazz was involved in a shooting in Dallas on Saturday.

WFAA reports that he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was subsequently treated at a local hospital. TMZ also confirmed the news. No further details about the rapper’s condition have been announced.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that someone opened fire on Boosie’s sprinter van near a strip mall called Big T’s Plaza. Boosie was allegedly hit below the knee, and the shooters subsequently fled the scene. The rapper and his crew then went to the hospital. The outlet’s sources say his injury isn’t life-threatening.

Someone also posted footage of where the shooting supposedly happened, claiming Boosie wasn’t shot. However, TMZ was told that he is a patient who is being treated for an injury. The purported witness also said at least three vehicles were involved.

The Dallas Police Department told the outlet that officers later arrived on the scene after receiving reports of an armed incident on Saturday, where callers said someone had been shot and then left in a private vehicle. However, when the police got there, there was no evidence that a crime has taken place.

This story is being updated.