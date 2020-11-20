Megan Thee Stallion not only eviscerated Tory Lanez on the opening song “Shots Fired” from her newly released debut album Good News, but the Houston rapper also dropped bars aimed at her ex-best friend, Kelsey Nicole.

Now, Kelsey has fired back on social media, making it abundantly clear that she and Meg have parted ways. Screenshots of Kelsey’s comments show her taking multiple jabs at the rapper; in one, Kelsey replied to someone quoting lyrics from the song, writing,: “Lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don't mean shit. Relax.”

In another comment, Kelsey wrote, “The most weirdo shit she could've ever said,” in response to a user who said that Kelsey wants to be Megan “so bad, it’s sad.”

It could easily be perceived that the second verse of “Shots Fired” is aimed at both Lanez and Kelsey, as Meg raps, “Who you takin' shots at, goofy-ass bitch?/Watchin' me succeed from your knees, suckin' dick/I know you want attention from the n****s that I get/I'm a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place.”

Though it was stated that Kelsey witnessed Meg’s shooting in July, the former best friend chose to remain silent for months, as it was rumored that Lanez and Kelsey were romantically involved. Further sparking the speculation that the two are no longer associated, Kelsey was also spotted hanging out with the rapper’s adversaries, J. Prince and Carl Crawford.

In September, it was reported that Lanez also allegedly offered hush money to both Kelsey and Meg, something that Meg confirmed in her new interview with GQ: “This [is] like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’”

Megan has not yet addressed the lyrics nor tensions with Kelsey.