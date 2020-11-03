Megan Thee Stallion's personal life erupted the night she was allegedly assaulted by Tory Lanez. The aftermath resulted in Megan reportedly losing her best friend, Kelsey Nicole, who was in the car during the incident. Now, it seems like Kelsey is aligning herself with another set of Megan's adversaries.

On Monday, Nicole appeared on Instagram with two of Megan's former business partners, Rap-A-Lot founder, James Prince, and 1501 Entertainments, Carl Crawford.

"There's two things that is earned and cannot be bought. What is that?" Nicole said in a video with Crawford and Prince flanked by her side. She then looks at J. Prince who answered the question with "Respect and loyalty."

As expected, this interaction angered the hotties, forcing Nicole to take to Instagram Live where she told fans to "relax."

"I'm numb to it. Y'all acting like I done formed a mastermind alliance around this bitch. Y'all tripping," she said before explaining that Megan was her friend so she's obligated to still defend her.

"We laughed about it," she continued in regards to her conversation with J. Prince and Crawford. "Times done passed by."

As previously reported, Megan was in a struggle with Prince and Crawford after signing to Roc Nation. During this ordeal, Nicole stood by Megan until things were resolved. Now that the two are seemingly at odds, it looks like Nicole believes it's okay to rub shoulders with men who tried to hold Megan back.

There have been a host of rumors swirling around the night Megan was shot. Some believe that Nicole had a hand in the situation and that the two no longer friends since the two have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. Nicole has denied sparking the altercation and has gone on record assuring fans that she will clear her name.