Although she doesn't call him out by name, it definitely sounds like Megan Thee Stallion is addressing the Tory Lanez shooting incident on the first track off her newly released debut album Good News.

On "Shots Fired," Megan seemingly disses Tory over a beat that prominently samples The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Who Shot Ya?"

"You shot a 5'10" bitch, with a .22/Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren't pellets," Megan raps on the track. "A pussy n*gga with a pussy gun in his feelings/Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin' me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil' ass n*gga)."

She continues, "He talkin' 'bout his followers, dollars and goofy shit/I told him, "You're not poppin', you just on a remix" (What's poppin'?)/Now here we are, 2020, eight months later/And you still ain't got no fuckin' justice for Breonna Taylor (Breonna Taylor)."

Megan, who was hospitalized following the July 12 Hollywood Hills incident involving Tory, previously claimed that the Chixtape artist was responsible for shooting her.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me," Megan said back in August. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it." She was taken to a hospital after the shooting and needed surgery for her injuries.

Megan isn't the only one in the situation to have addressed the altercation with music. Tory released a whole project discussing what went down titled Daystar back in September.

On Wednesday, Tory, who's been hit with felony assault charges in connection with the incident, pleaded not guilty in court via his attorney Shawn Holley. Neither Tory or Megan were present during the hearing.

Elsewhere on the album, Good News features apperances from DaBaby, City Girls, SZA, Big Sean, and others.