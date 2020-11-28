A lot has changed in the five years since the release of Lil Wayne's 2015 mixtape No Ceilings 2. And with today's drop of the third entry in the fan-adored series, it's no understatement to say that the hype is high.

The new tape was exclusively announced by Complex earlier this week, with Weezy explaining why now was the right time to bring back the No Ceilings franchise.

"The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I'm one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it," Wayne said. "Also, it's a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!"

The project spans 20 tracks and includes guest appearances by Drake, Young Thug, Jay Jones, Cory Gunz, and more. The tracklist was confirmed by DatPiff's KP on Friday night, just hours before No Ceilings 3 was released.

For the DJ Khaled-hosted tape, Weezy enlisted a trio of artists—gz.jr, ABH, and original No Ceilings artwork creator HustleGrl—for three different takes on the cover art.

In Khaled's words, this project provided an opportunity for him and Weezy to take "the fuckin' ceiling off" their greatness.

At the top of this year, Wayne—then fresh off a 2019 co-headlining tour with blink-182—released his Tha Carter V follow-up Funeral. More recently, Wayne has been the subject of intense criticism over his pre-election endorsement of now-outgoing POTUS Donald J. Trump.

Fans were initially convinced the tape would arrive at midnight, though that ultimately proved to not be the case. Friday afternoon, Khaled further teased the tape's imminent arrival with another song clip by way of a poolside video featuring Fat Joe:

You can listen to track 1 of No Ceilings 3 (and the rest) up top, or download it here.

The inaugural No Ceilings, meanwhile, made its way to Spotify and other streaming services in a shortened 12-track version earlier this year.