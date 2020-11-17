Lana Del Rey wants to set the record straight.

It was more than a month ago when the singer-songwriter caught major heat for wearing what appeared to be a mesh face mask during a meet-and-greet in Los Angeles. Photos taken during the event showed Del Rey signing copies of her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, as well as posing for pictures with fans, all the while wearing a bedazzled face covering that was so porous, one could easily see her nose and mouth.

Twitter users accused Del Rey of prioritizing style over public safety, and the calls for "cancelation" began pouring in. The Michigan Daily addressed the controversy earlier this week with a piece title "Lana Del Rey wore a mesh mask. What now?" The 35-year-old singer caught wind of the article and finally decided to share an important detail about the "mesh mask" design.

"The mask had plastic on the inside," she wrote. "They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that."

One fan then criticized her for waiting nearly seven weeks before making the clarification. Del Rey responded by saying she was simply too busy to address every single supposed controversy right away.