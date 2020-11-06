Chicago rapper King Von, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, has died age 26 following a shooting reportedly involving police in Georgia.

Von first started to gain attention for his work after he began frequently collaborating with Lil Durk, who later signed him to his record label Only the Family. He released his debut studio record Grandson, Vol. 1 last year, and followed up it up with Levon James back in March 2020. Aside from his collabs with Lil Durk, he also worked with NLE Choppa, Yungeen Ace, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, and Sada Baby among others. He had just released his third album Welcome to O'Block on Oct. 30.

Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Von was fatally shot during an incident outside a nightclub in downtown Atlanta on Friday morning. TMZ reports that six people in total were shot, with three dead including Von, and three others who fled before ending up in hospital. The initial AJC report noted authorities had been called to the club in the 24 hours prior to the shooting to investigate a different shooting, although there is no apparent link between the incidents. Two off-duty cops who had been working security were said to have tried to intervene, later exchanging gunfire with currently unidentified individuals.

Read what artists had to say about Von's untimely passing below.