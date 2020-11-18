Hip-hop has been marred by violent robberies and home invasions this year, including the murder of Pop Smoke, which Hitmaka believes could be connected to an incident that occurred at his own home.

During a recent appearance on Drink Champs, Hitmaka claimed to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that a female acquaintance orchestrated a home invasion at his expense.

"She was sharing out the location and it was three guys with guns," Hitmaka explained. "They tried to come and kick in my crib. I had the alarm on. The crazy thing is that when it was happening, instead of her being like a girl who was in the midst of a home invasion like I was, she was fighting me. She was trying to fight me. She punched me again when it happened"

In March, Hitmaka was accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend. He quickly contested these reports, claiming that he was a victim of a coordinated hit. He shared surveillance footage to his Instagram to show he was robbed and that the woman might have had a hand in the situation.

Following the incident, Hitmaka immediately contacted his lawyers and took a vacation to Miami. There, he got in contact with Pop Smoke's girlfriend who claimed the people who attempted to rob him had a hand in the 20-year-old's murder. Although the producer didn't go into further detail, the four suspects accused of murdering Pop Smoke were arrested in July. Per the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, two juveniles were involved in the robbery-turned-killing as well as 20-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers.

Watch Hitmaka's full comments on the situation above.