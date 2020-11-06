The dynamic duo of Cleveland rapper Doe Boy and 808 Mafia CEO Southside have teamed up yet again, this time to deliver their latest project Demons R Us featuring Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Swae Lee, and more.

With the project's name being a play-on-words of toy store Toys "R" Us, Doe Boy enlists the talents of some of the hottest rappers in the game right now to join him over masterfully produced Southside production. It feels like every artist on Demons R Us complements the sounds that Southside and Doe Boy have perfected. "Expensive" featuring Cali native Swae Lee is an example of this, with Swae skating over the high-energy beat. Meanwhile, tracks like "Troublesome" and "Prayers" features Doe Boy flexing his lyrical muscles that he's spent the last several years defining.

Prior to the release of this project, the two shared their lead single "Tweakin" featuring Future along with visuals to go along with it. Mixing dark, eerie shots alongside religious imagery, the music video for "Tweakin" acts as a perfect prelude for what fans could expect from the entire project. Doe Boy also took to Twitter the day of the release to share his excitement about the project finally hitting the streets.

Listen to Doe Boy and Southside's new joint album Demons R Us down below.