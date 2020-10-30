Doe Boy and Southside just dropped their new single "Tweakin" featuring Future, and now they've shared the moody video for the track.

The dark clip sees the two rappers performing their verses around hostages, dingy corridors, and nuns with guns. It's an appropriate clip just before the Halloween weekend, and features plenty of religious imagery mixed in with the darkness. The visual accompaniment to the hard-hitting track matches the lyrical content, which sees Future and Doe Boy confronting their demons.

The single is taken from the upcoming Demons R Us project, which sees Doe Boy and Southside team-up for a full-length collaboration. The two previously shared the single "Yessirski" from the record, with the full release scheduled to drop on Nov. 6. Their single "Yessirski" didn't arrive without controversy, though, as 21 Savage argued that he should get "50 percent of every song that come out with a yessirskiii hook." The ad-lib was turned into a track earlier this year on the deluxe version of Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake, and a number of artists since, including Doe Boy and Lil Pump, have released similarly titled songs.

Watch the video for "Tweakin" above, and look out for Demons R Us when it drops Nov. 6.