Denzel Curry isn't happy with Travis Scott's fan base, who have seemingly targeted him after he suggested he wasn't a fan of the Astroworld rapper's attitude.

Earlier this week, Denzel Curry hosted a Twitter Q&A with fans, and when someone asked if he would work with Scott he replied, "His attitude funky."

While the Carol City, Florida rapper didn't explain what he meant much further, the two previously ended up with the same beat by mistake. Fans had assumed Curry was "supposed" to appear on Astroworld, and Curry shot that theory down. Now he says Travis fans are in his mentions.

"Lol people really mad about me keeping it real about their favorite artist," tweeted Curry, who seems annoyed some of La Flame's fans felt the need to come for him. "They actin like I DDT their grandma or sumn."

He followed up the tweet with, "I got stans and n***as with no hairline coming at me about their favorite rapper. So dafuck what." He concluded by suggesting a "boxing league for rappers that don't like each other," to which a fan suggested a fight between Zombie Juice of Flatbush Zombies and Charlamagne tha God of the Breakfast Club. "I'm trying to get in on that too," Curry replied.

It's unlikely that Travis Scott would feel the need to respond to what Denzel Curry had to say, but it's clear that some of Scott's fans thought it was important to make their feelings known. For what it's worth, few things are important enough to share with celebrities on the internet.