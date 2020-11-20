DaBaby reflects on the death of his older brother on his new project, My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G).

The Grammy-nominated rapper announced the record on Wednesday, sharing its official cover art and a 1-minute snippet of the title track. The song finds DaBaby recalling childhood moments with his big brother Glenn Johnson, who died at the age of 34 earlier this month.

“Though you was the oldest so you got it worst/You was the oldest so you got it first,” DaBaby raps. “I was the baby so I got it easy … Feel like a prisoner of my mind, no one to talk to/Never let depression go unchecked, that shit'll cost you.”

You can listen to My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), which features Meek Mill, NoCap and Polo G, on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Johnson was found dead in a parking lot on Nov. 3 near University City. Investigators concluded he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was reportedly survived by three daughters and a son.