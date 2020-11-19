DaBaby is using his music to mourn his family's loss.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte rapper shared the cover art and a 1-minute snippet of "My Brother's Keeper"—a tribute track for his older brother Glenn Johnson, who died by suicide earlier this month. The cover is a childhood photo of DaBaby and Johnson in their living room; the former is seen with a sippy cup in hand, while his brother watches him from the side while holding a bouncy ball.

"I been hurt, ain't got no feelings since we lost you/Feel like a prisoner of my mind, no one to talk to," DaBaby raps. "Never let depression go unchecked, that shit'll cost you/Baby bro gon' walk down on any n***a that crossed you/Still in my feelings, that shit been on my mind/Need to see somethin' die, I know who gon' be my victim."

"My Brother's Keeper" is scheduled to drop this Friday, nearly three weeks after Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his hometown of Charlotte. Johnson, who was 34, reportedly posted an emotional Instagram video shortly before his death, claiming he was frequently wronged in the past.

DaBaby alluded to the tragic news on social media earlier this month, when he shared an Instagram story that quoted his "Intro" track.

"My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family/ Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n****," the post read, with DaBaby adding, "Love live my brother."