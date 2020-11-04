DaBaby's family has reportedly suffered a tragic loss.

Sources tell TMZ the rapper's older brother Glen Johnson died by suicide Tuesday in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. The insiders claim Johnson died from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head, shortly after he shared an Instagram video of him sitting in his car while holding a gun. TMZ reports the video showed a visibly upset Johnson speaking about the ways he's "been wronged," while crying.

The details of his struggles are unclear at this time. Johnson reportedly left behind three sons and a daughter.

Complex has reached out to Dababy's team regarding the report. The rapper has yet to publicly address the tragedy, but has remained active on social media throughout Tuesday. DaBaby teamed up with Lyft on an Election Day campaign that provides free rides to polling stations. He has spent his day hitting up 10 voting sites throughout Charlotte.

We'll update this post as more information about Johnson's death becomes available.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. If there is an immediate risk of self-harm, call 911.