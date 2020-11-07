A Breezy and Drizzy collaborative album may have seemed far-fetched once upon a time, but in 2020, it sounds like it could happen.

On Friday night, Chris Brown appeared on Fat Joe's Instagram Live series where he was asked about a potential project with his former foe.

"Will there ever be a Drake-Chris Brown album?" the titular host asked. "... Like, a 'Best of Both Worlds'?"

"Yeah," Brown replied, causing Joe to completely lose it.

"Don't say that. Was that 'yeah'? Was that 'yes?' Joe said. " ... Don't kill me ... That shit gon' kill everything."

Brown went on to say that he and Drake already had a number of records in the vault but didn't provide any information beyond that—including when the songs were recorded and if they were intended for a full-length project. He did, however, say he and Drake had something "crazy" up their sleeves.

"We got some songs. We definitely got some songs ..." Brown continued. "There's definitely gon' be something that we're working on that's gon' be crazy.'

Brown's relationship Drake has been filled with ups and downs. The artists seemed to be on good terms about a decade ago, when Drake hopped on the "Deuces" remix. Things went south about two years later, when romance rumors began swirling around Drake and Brown's ex, Rihanna. The drama spilled over to Twitter and reportedly turned violent; however, they managed to squash their beef and were back in the studio together in 2014. Since then, Breezy and Drizzy have collaborated on a number of tracks, the most recent of which was Brown's 2019 "No Guidance" cut.

Shortly after the track was released, Brown shared an Instagram photo of him standing next to Drake. The caption simply read: "Something's coming," leading some fans to believe a joint project was on the way.

You can check out Brown's full interview with Joe below.