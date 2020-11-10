Peloton has inked a partnership with one of the biggest entertainers in the world.

CNN Business reported that Beyoncé signed a multi-year deal with the home-fitness company to create a "series of themed workout experiences" for Peloton's various exercise experiences—including cycling and meditation. These workouts will reportedly be based on Beyoncé's electrifying stage performances, starting with the choreography in her Netflix Homecoming concert special.

"I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way," Beyoncé said in a statement announcing the partnership.

Along with commemorating HBCU culture via the Homecoming workout routines, Beyoncé and Peloton are also gifting students at 10 HBCUs two years of free access to fitness classes through the Peloton app. These colleges and universities are Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University. Students will be able to sign up for their free memberships by the end of November.

"I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens," Beyoncé's statement continued.

Beyoncé's partnership comes after she added to her Ivy Park fitness collection and follows her being the most requested musical artist among Peloton’s more than 3.6 million members. It also showcases her stunning business acumen, as Peloton's popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic. With a second lockdown looming, adding her celebrity to the brand seems like a perfect fit for both Peloton and Beyoncé.