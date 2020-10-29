Like catching a fresh L on the Nike SNKRS app on a brisk Thursday morning, fans of Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration are feeling a similar type of pain this afternoon after the coveted collection seemingly sold out in minutes.

Beyoncé's second rendition of her Ivy Park x Adidas apparel collection, appropriately named "The Drip 2 Collection," sold out soon after dropping on the official Adidas site, ASOS, and Finish Line. The line consisted of gender-neutral athleisure and streetwear pieces coming in inclusive sizing, ranging from XXXS to 4X. Bey teased the release of the collection last week, taking to Instagram and simply posting "DRIP 2 October 30."

Just like how the SNKRS app makes sure only the fastest of fingers are able to cop items, fans of the line learned that lesson the hard way when items began selling out at a ridiculous pace across the different retail sites even while in their carts.

Most of us know the pain of missing out on that one piece you really wanted, so check out some people's reactions to Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas "Drip 2" collection selling out down below.