21 Savage shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Monday, addressing the death of his younger brother Terrell Davis. He was 27.

"Can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back," the rapper wrote, accompanied by a photo of the two when they were kids.

While the cause of death hasn't been confirmed, Daily Mail reports Davis was stabbed in Brixton, a district in London, Sunday night following an argument with an old friend. A rep for the Metropolitan Police told USA TODAY that the identity of the victim has not been released.

Like 21 Savage, Davis was reportedly a rapper, who went by TM1way. Sadly, this isn't the first time 21 has mourned the loss of a younger brother.

The dagger tattoo between 21 Savage's eyes is in honor of his younger brother Quantivayus, who was shot and killed during a botched drug deal. In a 2016 profile for The Fader, 21 said he and his brothers agreed to get a blade tattooed between their thumb and index finger, similar to the one Tony Montana has in Scarface. Quantivayus, however, chose to get inked on his face, and after his death, the rapper got his tat in the same spot.