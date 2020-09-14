Legendary artists Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are facing off in the next installment of the Verzuz battle series.

"The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiLaBelle 🔥 Live from The Fillmore in Philly this Sunday," Verzuz wrote when announcing the event. "Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one."

This is beautiful. Tune into tonight's #Verzuz to take part in the truest definition of sisterhood: @MsPattiPatti vs @MsGladysKnight pic.twitter.com/xbJGVOSfUi — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) September 13, 2020

The battle comes on the heels of Monica and Brandy reuniting for a Verzuz contest of their own and breaking a Instagram Live viewership record in the process.

Check out Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle go hit for hit up top via YouTube, on Verzuz's IG Live, or over at Apple Music.

This post will be updated.