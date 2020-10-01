6ix9ine was reportedly released from the hospital on Thursday after he overdosed on a combination of caffeine and a weight loss supplement.

Shortly after Gossip of the City broke news, the rapper confirmed to the Shade Room he had been hospitalized for two days but is now at home and "doing fine." 6ix9ine told TSR he was taking two to four pills of Hydroxycut every day in an attempt to lose the weight he gained following his prison release. He claims that the combination of weight loss pills and an overconsumption of caffeine caused him to sweat profusely while he was simply sitting at a computer.

Per TSR:

Tekashi also tells us that he was only taking hydroxycut and not drugs—not just because he doesn’t do drugs—but because of his strict probation that would send him right back to the slammer if he was poppianna.

The 24-year-old rapper has reportedly lost 25 pounds, and is committed to reaching his goal weight.

During a 2019 interview with Complex, 6ix9ine's former tour DJ Blue Diamond claimed the rapper had a very strict diet and workout regimen, and said he seemed to be very stressed about his weight.

"Former to that, he had gained a lot of weight. I don't know. I guess he just ... He's a kid," the DJ said. "He's a young kid. He just got a lot of money overnight, so he's probably going out and eating everything, dogging everything. So on tour I guess, I don't know who told him he was fat. He was very concerned about losing weight, so literally he would eat salads all day and drink water and a lot of lime. A lot of lime ... He wouldn't really eat much. He would eat probably a salad for breakfast and then snack on fruits throughout the day and be in the gym."

Blue continued: "He was really, really stressed about his weight. He was on a very, very strict diet and he was very ... What's the word I'm looking for? Determined to lose that weight and he was on it. I don't know. I don't know what else to say because what other way can I say other than determination because he was just not eating nothing. There was no way you could get that kid to eat a candy bar at the time. But he lost all the weight. He got really skinny."