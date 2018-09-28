Along with Spooky Season, October has also become the de facto Drake Celebration month. So it's only right that the OVO honcho's son share the same birthday month with his music moguled dad.

On Sunday, the mother of Drake's child, Sophie Brussaux, took to Instagram where she celebrated Adonis' third birthday.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour," she captioned the birthday post. "I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi."

Despite intense interest into his personal life, Drake has been able to keep Adonis secluded from the media. As a result, fans were excited to see the flurry of pictures Brussaux posted for their son's birthday. First, she shared a picture of Adonis in an astronaut suit. She then showed memories of the moments immediately following Adonis' birth. She also posted several selfies of her and her son.