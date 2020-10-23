SAINt JHN isn't f*cking around when it comes to the impressive assortment of features he's assembled for his upcoming new album, While the World Was Burning.

On Friday, JHN revealed the full list of contributors while also thanking those who declined his invitation to participate in the creative process.

"Thank you to all the people that contributed their art," he said in the statement, adding in an extra message of thanks to "all the people that said no." Confirmed features include Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Future, J.I.D., DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and 6lack.

Also on Friday, JHN dropped off the office video for his recently released single "Gorgeous."

Earlier this month, SAINt JHN was among the artists who took part in the live performances element of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which itself followed his massive success over the summer with the hit "Roses." The Imanbek remix of that track ultimately received co-signs from Future and J Balvin.

SAINt JHN, who will be making his daytime TV debut performance on Oct. 26 on Ellen, also recently made an appearance during Complex's Pull Up & Vote Party, hosted by Tamika Mallory and featuring Barack Obama and many more.

The new album, While the World Was Burning, is due soon.