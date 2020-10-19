Barack Obama is on the lineup for the Pull Up & Vote Party hosted by Tamika Mallory.

The Complex Networks event serves as a celebration of the importance of participating in the upcoming election while firmly understanding the variety of issues that could shape American life for years to come.

"One of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching, and fighting for change," President Obama said of the 90-minute special event. "In times as polarized as these, your vote doesn't just matter, it matters more than ever before… Participate and vote; it's not always pretty—trust me, I know—but it's how bit by bit, we've made progress over the generations."

In an Instagram post, Mallory said of the event, "They said they wanted a revolutionary to have a seat at the table so I’m pulling up."

The live event will boast an assortment of issue-focused vignettes, as well as DJ sets by Questlove of the Roots. Additional confirmed appearances include ASAP Ferg, Jack Harlow, Chloe x Halle, SAINt JHN, and more.

The Pull Up & Vote Party, which is housed under Complex's Pull Up & Vote campaign, goes down live on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Tune in via the official Complex channels on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and/or via the Pull Up & Vote site.