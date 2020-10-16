Nicki Minaj finally revealed to the world this week that she gave birth to a baby boy in September, and she's already eager to set up a play date with Drake's child Adonis.

Appearing on Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" remix, her first new material since giving birth, Nicki rapped about having her son meet Champagne Papi's progeny.

"To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis," she rapped on the track. In a post on his Instagram last week, Drake recently celebrated his son's third birthday, while Nicki shared all the cards she got congratulating her on welcoming a child to the world.

After catching wind of her verse, the same day his remix of Yung Bleu's "You're Mines Still" came out, Drake posted a response on his Instagram Stories.

"Play dates soon come [heart emoji] @nickiminaj," he wrote alongside a screenshot of him listening to the remix.

Drake confirmed he had a child with Sophie Brussaux back in June 2018, and ever since he's given the world brief glimpses into his relationship with his son. As two artists signed to Young Money Entertainment, Drake and Nicki have always been quite close and have collaborated countless times. Rumors circulated that they dated around a decade ago, and they only further fueled the fire after she gave him an infamous lap dance in the video for "Anaconda."

They're obviously still on good terms, however, and it would appear they're both excited for their kids to play together.