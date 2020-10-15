Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child last month, and now the rapper has revealed she gave birth to a baby boy.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she wrote alongside photos of cards that were sent to her and Petty. The note from Beyonce reads, "Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family." After expressing her gratitude, Nicki let her fans know a little more about her child, but she doesn't appear to be ready to share his name just yet.

"It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

Nicki is also set to make an appearance on the remix of Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" tonight, which will mark her first release since giving birth in late September.

Prior to welcoming her first child, Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy in July alongside a series of photos taken by David LaChapelle and Alex "Grizz" Loucas. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote. "Thank you all for the well wishes." The two took their time to announce the birth of their child, initially keeping quiet until they announced the gender on Thursday.