The release of Savage Mode 2 is right around the corner. That announcement was made via a trailer narrated by Morgan Freeman with production values to match.

Specifically, the follow-up to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's first collaborative EP will be available from all digital retailers on Friday, October 2.

Since the rapper and producer last linked up back in 2016, 21 Savage has put out a trio of albums, including his debut studio record (Issa Album), his late 2018 offering (I Am > I Was) and, in between, a collaborative joint with Metro and Offset called Without Warning.

As for what Metro Boomin has been up to in that same span, in addition to the collaborative works already mentioned he also teamed with Big Sean for 2017's Double or Nothing, and put out his own debut album in November 2018 titled Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

According to a press release, this newest album comes after an XXL report that stated 28,000+ people had signed a petition asking the pair to finally release the follow-up. The first Savage Mode was certified Gold, and also contained the Double Platinum hit "X" (featuring Future).

We hyped the trailer in both the headline and lede so it only seems right to embed. Check out the clip, which was directed by Gibson Hazard, up top: