LL Cool J admitted he felt a type of way after Kanye West's inflammatory video that showed him urinating on a Grammy.

LL—a two-time Grammy winner and five-time host of the awards ceremony—spoke about the viral stunt during a recent appearance on Desus & Mero. Not only did the hip-hop vet call Kanye's behavior disrespectful, he also threw a little shade at Ye's sneaker designs.

"With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy," LL said (15:40). "Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that shit. I didn't love that shit, because I've been with the Grammys for five years."

LL acknowledged that the Recording Academy has made some mistakes in the past, but said it "didn't get everything wrong either."

"I don't understand this constant disrespect," he continued. "Look, now don't get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw ... but piss on one those fucking space shoes or something ... C'mon, man. What the fuck is he doing?"

Kanye was temporarily suspended from Twitter last month after he posted a video that appeared to show him urinating on one of his Grammy trophies. The post came amid the rapper's public criticism of the music industry and his legal battle to obtain full ownership of his recording masters.

Kanye has received 69 Grammy nominations throughout his career and won a total of 21.