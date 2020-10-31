Lil Nas X has fully embraced his past as the head of a Nicki Minaj stan account. The rapper decided to dive headfirst into his fandom by dressing up as the rapper for Halloween. As expected, many people took objection to Lil Nas X being himself—including 50 Cent.

After seeing Lil Nas X's costume, 50 Cent decided to ask his fellow Queens native to come stop Nas X.

"What the fuck, Nikki come get him !!! Lol," 50 wrote. To this, Lil Nas X reminded 50 that his costume has nothing to do with him.

"Why u in barb business," Lil Nas X said in a now-deleted quote tweet.

Lil Nas X is one of the biggest Barbz to reach stardom. Before dominating the Billboard charts, Lil Nas X ran an account dedicated to Nicki Minaj called "Nas Maraj." Initially, he denied being behind the account because he wasn't fully comfortable with his sexuality. Now that he has fully stepped into his own, Lil Nas X is ready to flaunt his love for Nicki Minaj.