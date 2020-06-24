Walmart has come under fire after a number of rappers discovered that the retail giant is selling bootleg versions of chains that they made famous. Take Kodak Black, who threatened legal action against the company.

Kodak might be behind bars, but that didn't stop his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, from drafting up legal papers against Walmart. Cohen tells TMZ that he and his client know that a third party retailer is selling fake Sniper Gang record label chains.

"We have been aware of the situation and have prepared a cease and desist letter to Walmart and the seller on the Walmart website," Cohen said before claiming that they are willing to take things to the next level if the unauthorized merchandise isn't removed.

"If Walmart refuses to recognize that the seller is not a licensed authorized dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be proceeding with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorized seller,"

This might not be necessary, as Walmart tells TMZ that it is taking steps to remove the chain from the site.

Kodak isn't the only rapper to take aim at Walmart for allowing knockoff chains to be sold. Lil Baby first let it be known how he felt that replica 4 Pockets Full chains were being sold on the site.

Also, third-party sellers are moving fake versions of 21 Savage's jewelry and other signature pieces as well.