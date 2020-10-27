Kanye West is taking the seed Akon planted and hoping it will grow in Haiti.

On Monday, West revealed that he's planning on helping to build a smart city—similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal—in Haiti.

"Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country," Kanye tweeted.

'Ye's involvement with Haiti and the Haitian government is unclear. West mentioned the idea during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience following a visit to the country in September.

Kanye has been interested in creating full-scale Yeezy cities as part of the company's farm-to-table initiative for a while. Yet unlike his current political aspirations, West's real estate dreams have come to life with compounds in Wyoming and Atlanta. Now it seems like he's ready to bring this mission to another country.

Although this seems like a futuristic and innovative idea, many Haitians and others believe this could result in neo-colonialism.