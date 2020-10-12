Over the weekend, a clip from esteemed Eternal Atake crafter Lil Uzi Vert started making the usual rounds in which he briefly mentioned Kanye West.

The clip is ripped from Uzi’s Instagram and sees Uzi stating that West "ain't fucking with me," though the exact context is not clear.

"On some real shit, Kanye West ain't fucking with me," Uzi says in the clip. "It's me. Like, me. Like, for real though. It's really me. Like, I ain't gonna lie. Like, when I be making them songs and those songs only go platinum once, I do that on purpose."

West, who's currently busy with Trumpism-era maneuvers, has since responded. First, he shared the clip in question without comment. In a subsequent tweet, West compared Uzi's comments to his own about the late Apple icon Steve Jobs, which means the leading interpretation here is that it's all most likely just a bit of friendly competition-related bantering.

"I love Uzi," West said.

Anyway, Eternal Atake—Uzi's rightfully acclaimed alien cult-referencing sophomore studio album—arrived in early March. And while the subsequent months have seen the U.S. descend deep into a reality-complicating pandemic, the content of that album (which promptly received the deluxe treatment one week after dropping) sounds as pertinent as ever as we all careen toward the end of the year.

In August, Uzi held a $15 virtual show on Tidal during which he put the Eternal Atake aesthetic front and center.