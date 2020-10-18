DaBaby has been on a monumental run, but it hasn't come without criticism. A lot of fans feel like the rapper's flow has become stagnant and are looking for him to be more innovative, moving DaBaby to fire back at critics.

On Saturday, the North Carolina native took to Twitter and stood by his style.

"Y’all know dis flow Top 5 hottest in the game right now right ?" he wrote. "Y’all know this flow got Baby more dollars than instagram followers right?"

The rapper went on to say that the perceptions surrounding him are false internet narratives that have become popular because people are following trends. Now, he's taking time away from his life to quiet the noise.

"I gotta start caring a lil more, false internet narratives can turn into trendy topics if you don’t address em early. I just don’t be giving a fuck tho That’s not ok," he continued. "Past year I done sat back and let the internet think what they wanna think... mfs think I’m single, married, taken, a liar, cheater, fighter, killer, dealer, real n**ga, lame, trap rapper, pop star, rockstar. I’ll let a MF think whatever"

Along with reminding fans that his flow made him a millionaire, DaBaby claimed that his work caught the attention of pop superstar Justin Beiber.

"We got like 5 of em," the rapper said to a fan asking if he'd ever make a song with JB.

It's not the first time DaBaby has addressed talk about his flow. While speaking on the Breakfast Club earlier this year, the rapper responded to a question on his flow from Charlamagne tha God. "As far as switching the flow, I have no problem rapping circles around any one of these n**gas," he said at the time. "I couldn't find myself entertaining that. I could joke about it just like I joke about everything else. ... I'll make a conscious album right now, I'll record the whole shit today. On some J. Cole vibes. Joyner Lucas. I can get in there too. At the end of the day, I understand what's going on. You gotta milk the game. You gotta take advantage of it. If I switch it too quick, you ain't gon' like it.

DaBaby dropped his third studio album, Blame It on Baby, back in April. The project featured appearances from Future, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.