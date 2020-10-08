Grime's war dub season is officially back, and this time it's Chip taking aim.

Last night, the North London MC dropped two music videos directed at fellow MC star Stormzy. The two last teamed up on the 2015 track "Hear Dis", and had a seemingly a good friendship up until recently.

Rumblings of there being bad blood between the pair came earlier this year when Chip appeared on the song "Waze", with Young Adz and Skepta. It was one line that caught everyone's attention: "You ain't even done ten years in this ting / Round here we don't hear you're a king, man will take your throne."

This then led Stormzy to reply on "I Dunno", his hit single with Dutchavelli and Tion Wayne: "Is he sending for me? I dunno / What them boy there sell first week? I dunno / When they ask for the fee let them know that's it 1.5 for the headline show."

Before the release of Chip's two tracks, he tweeted footage of Stormzy outside of his house, asking him to "come outside", which seemingly led to these very direct sends from Chip. The dury is out on whether he needed to tell the world about that before dropping the dubs. The tweet has since been deleted.

After that, Chip dropped "Killer MC" (above), a pure grime affair with a shiny visual that Missy Elliott would approve of. The tweet right after that was "Flowers", a steadier approach (posted at the iconic Shell garage) that claims Stormzy isn't the man we see in his gospel-influenced music. "It seems you won't be satisfied unless you see a shooting / Can you believe this is the same boy that does the gospel music," Chip raps.

Expect Stormzy's reply imminently.