Chip

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Little Torment & Chip Weigh Up The Cost Of Success On “It’s Only Right”

Torment’s first release since last summer.

James Keith886 days ago
Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1153 days ago
Chip "Tekky" (credit: Jahnay Tennai Fyffe)
Music

Chip Returns With News Of New Project, Shares “Tekky” f/ Krept, Frisco & K-Trap

It's been over two years since we last had new music from Chip, but this week he took to Instagram to announce a new project, led by this new track.

James Keith1177 days ago
A Metro Detroit man has implanted a chip into his hand that will unlock his Tesla
Life

Man Gets Chip Implanted in Arm to Unlock Tesla

A Detroit man is making headlines after he got a chip implanted in his arm in order to unlock his Tesla without needing to have car keys on him.

Brad Callas1423 days ago
Advertisement
D Double E 'Bluku Bluku EP 2'
Music

D Double E Returns With ‘Bluku! Bluku! 2 EP’ f/ Chip & Novelist

Preceded by videos for “G’s Only” late last year and “Roll Up” at the end of May, the EP packs six new tracks and features from Chip and Novelist.

James Keith1475 days ago
The cover art to the 'Chip 'N Dale' sountrack featuring Post Malone
Music

Listen to Post Malone's Theme Song for New 'Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Movie

With the arrival of the new live-action 'Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers' movie on Disney+, Post Malone's theme song is now available to stream.

Joe Price1520 days ago
D Double E (credit: Bluku Music)
Music

D Double E Taps Chip For New Grime Scorcher “G’s Only”

Produced by Teddy Music, aka Silencer—one of the grime scene’s most storied and beloved beatsmiths—the track is a punchy, headrush of energy as Chip starts...

Niall Smith1695 days ago
P Money, Chip, D Double, Dizzee Rascal, Silencer (credit: @capturedbywillz)
Music

P Money, D Double E, Dizzee Rascal & Chip Connect For Silencer-Produced "Stuttering"

P Money and Silencer have a long history together that spans a over a decade of singles, projects and radio sessions, including some legendary OGz material.

James Keith1738 days ago
Promotional image for Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew.
Life

Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew Drink Is Coming Out Later This Month

Mountain Dew teamed up with Flamin' Hot Cheetos to create something that the soft drink's marketing executive calls "one of our most provocative beverages yet."

Jose Martinez1788 days ago
Advertisement
doritos
Life

Doritos Offers Teen $20,000 Reward for Rare 'Puffy' Chip Discovery

An Australian teen was offered a $20K reward by Doritos for her discovery of what the company is calling a rare "puffy" chip. Rylee Stuart accepted the offer.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1819 days ago
Chip 'Snakes & Ladders'
Music

Chip Unveils New Star-Studded Mixtape 'Snakes & Ladders'

His first solo project since 2018's 'TEN10', 'Snakes & Ladders' is easily one of the most eclectic and collaboration-heavy releases of his career.

James Keith1993 days ago
Vershon
Music

Premiere: Vershon And Chip Kick Back On A Pearly White Jamaican Beach In "Reality" Video

Lifted from Vershon's upcoming 'Only One' EP, which drops October 9.

James Keith2139 days ago
dizzee
Music

Dizzee Rascal Taps Chip For First 'E3 AF' Extract "Love Life Live Large"

'E3 AF' could be one of Dizzee's best albums yet.

James Keith2157 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App