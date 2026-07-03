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The Top 30 lyricists who held it down this year.Joseph JP Patterson
This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...Joseph JP Patterson
The Complex UK crew—Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, James Keith, Yemi Abiade, Aaron Bishop and Minou Itseli—discuss Chip’s current position in the British rap scene.Joseph JP Patterson
The Complex UK music team (and friends) discuss the highs and lows of this new 12-track project from three of the country's biggest rappers.Joseph JP Patterson