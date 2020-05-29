Today, we've been graced with one of the biggest team-ups of 2020 as Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy unite on brand new blockbuster "I Dunno". The new anthem comes with a rugged, drilly production from AoD (whose credits include Mahalia, Yxng Bane and several Heavy Is The Head cuts) and Welsh duo The Elements (AJ Tracey, Aitch and Ray BLK).

Uniting three heavy-hitters like this was already going to be a recipe for success, but the track's also got fans talking for a different reason.

Taking his turn on the mic, Stormzy raps: "Is he sending for me? I dunno / What them boy there sell first week? I dunno / When they ask for the fee let them know that's it 1.5 for the headline show," which some people are suggesting is in response to Chip's somewhat veiled sends on his own star-studded team-up, "Waze" ("You ain't been platinum, silver or gold, you ain't even been bronze, you div ('Low it) / You ain't even done ten years in this ting 'round here / We don't hear you're a king, man will take your throne (Yeah) /Piss on your forehead, know your role / With cold spitters you ain't never been toe for toe (Fool) / Step in the ring, get shown the ropes (Fool) / Tell me what, you believe in God? (Ha) / Kill 'em off, that's a holy ghost (Brr)."

It's worth pointing out at this point that there's a good chance Chip's bars weren't even directed at Stormzy in the first place since a) Stormzy has been around for about a decade, b) he has been certified silver, gold and platinum, and c) he's not the only one to have referred to himself as the King of Grime (Yizzy and Mez both dropped tunes by that name earlier this year). In fact, Chip seems just as confused as the rest of us, tweeting "Why am I trending?" this morning.

If all of this is true, it's a damn shame because Stormzy and Chip have been great together in the past and we were really hoping for a follow-up to "Hear Dis". Hopefully this all gets cleared up sooner rather than later, but for now, press play on "I Dunno".